Correction: Awilco Drilling PLC: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2024

Correction - please see new attachment for correct notice. 

The Annual General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC will be held Monday on 24 June 2024 at 14:30 (UK time), at the Company’s registered office of Suite 1, 7th Floor, 50 Broadway, London, SW1H 0BL, UK.


The notice including agenda for the General Meeting is attached to this disclosure. The notice will be sent by mail or e-mail to the shareholders.

The notice and appendices have been made available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com.

Aberdeen, 31 May 2024


For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, CEO of Awilco Drilling PLC
Phone: +47 9529 2271

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations of Awilco Drilling PLC
Phone: +47 9342 8464
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

