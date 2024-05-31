Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Stake DAO

Submit Release
SINGAPORE, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 31, 2024.

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Stake DAO, a non-custodial liquid staking platform focused on governance tokens. This integration enables the OKX Web3 community to seamlessly access Stake DAO's solutions via web extension.

Stake DAO is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform launched in early 2021. It has evolved with the rise of Curve and other DeFi products, and the advent of innovative veTokenomics. Stake DAO operates through a suite of products, all centered around veTokens and Liquid Lockers.

