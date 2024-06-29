Taft Hill Orthodontics announces New Orthodontist Office in Longmont, CO

Taft Hill Orthodontics announces its new office in Longmont, CO, led by Dr. T. C. Hardy. The facility offers services such as braces, Invisalign, and dentures.

LONGMONT, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taft Hill Orthodontics is excited to announce its grand opening in Longmont, CO. As a premier dental and orthodontic facility, Taft Hill Orthodontics is dedicated to serving the Longmont community with top-quality care and advanced treatments.Dr. T.C. Hardy, a skilled orthodontist, leads the team at Taft Hill Orthodontics. They offer a wide range of services, including traditional braces, Invisalign, retainers, and dentures in Longmont. The goal is to help both adults and children achieve their best smiles through personalized treatment plans.The new office uses the latest orthodontic technology to ensure efficient and effective care in a comfortable environment. The facility prioritizes innovation and patient comfort, striving to deliver the highest standard of dentistry in Longmont.Patients looking for a Longmont dentist can trust Taft Hill Orthodontics. They offer high-quality dentures in Longmont. The team is experienced and dedicated to excellence. They strive to provide the best possible care to their patients.Taft Hill Orthodontics welcomes new patients. They encourage anyone in need of orthodontic or dental care to visit their office. The team is ready to assist with all dental needs.Taft Hill Orthodontics offers many services: traditional braces, Invisalign, retainers, orthodontic appliances, teeth whitening, dental cleanings and exams, and dentures Longmont. They provide specialized treatments for children and teens, ensuring young patients receive care tailored to their needs in a friendly and supportive atmosphere.Taft Hill Orthodontics is located at 1515 S Main St Unit 3, Longmont, CO, and is now accepting new patients. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.thortho.com/ or contact the office directly. The team looks forward to welcoming patients and helping them achieve their best smiles.Follow us on Facebook and Pinterest for updates and more information.About Taft Hill OrthodonticsTaft Hill Orthodontics is a premier dental practice in Longmont, CO, specializing in orthodontic treatments for patients of all ages. Under the leadership of Dr. T.C. Hardy, our team is dedicated to providing high-quality, personalized care to help patients achieve healthy, beautiful smiles. Our state-of-the-art facility and commitment to advanced technology set us apart as a leading Longmont dentist. Join us at Taft Hill Orthodontics and discover the difference expert dental care can make.