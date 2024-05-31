WOO X Lists $PURSE on its Spot Market

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO X , a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution, is pleased to announce that $PURSE is now listed on its Spot Market.



$PURSE is a web3 customer loyalty system designed to reward customers with crypto. It enables companies to easily distribute crypto as reward points, providing an innovative way to enhance customer engagement. Additionally, Purse incorporates trading mechanics, allowing customers more flexibility in how they spend their earned points. This system operates on the Pundi X crypto ecosystem, which supports various web3 business solutions including blockchain-based point-of-sale integration and crypto payment programs.

To learn more about WOO X, download our app or visit WOO X

Contact: media@woo.network

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has an average daily volume exceeding $600 million and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.

Disclaimer

The content above is neither a recommendation for investment and trading strategies nor does it constitute an investment offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any product or service. The content is for informational sharing purposes only. Anyone who makes or changes the investment decision based on the content shall undertake the result or loss by himself/herself.