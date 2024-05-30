From Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain
AZERBAIJAN, May 30 - 30 May 2024, 19:39
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Excellency, dear President.
On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations, and best regards on this national occasion. I wish Your Excellency abundant health and happiness, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan further progress and prosperity.
I willingly assure Your Excellency of my highest consideration.
Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa
Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain