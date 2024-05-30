From Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Excellency, dear President.

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend to Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations, and best regards on this national occasion. I wish Your Excellency abundant health and happiness, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan further progress and prosperity.

I willingly assure Your Excellency of my highest consideration.

Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa

Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain