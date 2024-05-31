Singapore Prepares Ahead to Leverage Artificial Intelligence for a Better Future
- Empower enterprises to be smarter by adopting AI-enabled solutions
- Enable enterprises to scale faster through cloud-based and integrated solutions
- Equip enterprises to be safer through improved cyber resilience
- Support enterprises to upskill workers to make full use of digital capabilities
In collaboration with IMDA and the TechSkills Accelerator for ITE and Polytechnics Alliance, SGTech is launching the Tech Apprenticeship Programme to expand the career pathways of graduates by providing access to industry apprenticeships that offer on-the-job training and development opportunities. Over the next two and a half years, SGTech aims to facilitate the placement of at least 300 apprentices who are fresh or mid-career professionals from polytechnic or ITE backgrounds, and drive the adoption of similar practices that promote more inclusive hiring and career agility.
IMDA and the Singapore Academy of Law (SAL) signed an MoU aimed at uplifting the legal sector's productivity through the use of GenAI. As part of this partnership, GPT-Legal, a new large language model which is contextualised for Singapore's legal sector, will be co-developed. The model will be integrated into SAL's research platform LawNet, which is accessible by 75% of Singapore's lawyers. SAL will also be penning an MoU with the National University of Singapore and AI Singapore to develop its AI capabilities and create a certification to recognise AI specialists in the legal profession.
Additionally, Tribe and Digital Industry Singapore announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to launch the Ignition AI Accelerator for AI startups to create and bring to market the next wave of advancement in AI solutions. This programme will nurture 15 high-potential startups, equipping them with well-rounded support covering business and technical needs. NVIDIA and Tribe will also collaborate with EnterpriseSG to offer qualified AI startups funding support through the Startup SG Tech scheme, and assist them through the IMDA Accreditation process.
Singapore hosted the final meeting of the UN Secretary-General's Artificial Intelligence Advisory Body (AIAB) from 28-29 May. As part of the agenda, Singapore facilitated an engagement session between AIAB and the Digital Forum of Small States (Digital FOSS). Digital FOSS Fellows exchanged views with AIAB members on the topic of AI governance, particularly on the implications and challenges faced by small states. Through such efforts, Singapore aims to promote a more inclusive approach towards shaping global AI and digital governance.
Contact:
atxsg.imda@omnicomprgroup.com
Source: Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore
Reporter: PR Wire
Editor: PR Wire
Copyright © ANTARA 2024