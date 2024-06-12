Curling Irons Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Curling Irons Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Curling Irons Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the curling irons market size is predicted to reach $5.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.
The growth in the curling irons market is due to the increasing use of hair grooming products. North America region is expected to hold the largest curling irons market share. Major players in the curling irons market include Koninklijke Philips N. V., Conair Corporation, Helen of Troy Limited, Curlingiron. org, Spectrum Brands Inc., Revlon Inc., Lunata Beauty,.
Curling Irons Market Segments
1. By Product Type: Curling Tongs, Curling Wands, Other Products
2. By Technology: Corded, Cordless, Hybrid
3. By Application: Household, Commercial
4. By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Discount Stores, Independent Small Stores, Multi-Brand Stores, Online Retailers, Other Channels
5. By Geography: The global curling irons market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Curling iron refers to a rod, usually of metal, used to change the structure of hair using heat. These may vary by diameter, material, the shape of a barrel, and type of handle. The curling iron is used on hair for making curls or waves on hair and is used to creating different styles of curls.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Curling Irons Market Characteristics
3. Curling Irons Market Trends And Strategies
4. Curling Irons Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Curling Irons Market Size And Growth
……
27. Curling Irons Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Curling Irons Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
