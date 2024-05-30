San Diego County Regional Public Safety Agencies Launch Genasys EVAC for Enhanced Emergency Communication

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications, is pleased to announce that the San Diego County regional area announced yesterday at a press conference the official launch of Genasys Protect EVAC, a cutting-edge emergency alerting solution that will enable citizens to receive timely updates during emergency situations. With peak fire conditions looming ahead, this region wide collaboration aims to bolster emergency communication efforts and ensure the safety of all residents. EVAC, which is currently deployed across 70% of California, will serve as the primary tool for quickly disseminating critical public safety information, including severe weather alerts, evacuation notices, missing person reports, and other essential updates to affected individuals within the region.





To see a recording of the press conference please visit: https://www.countynewscenter.com/new-technology-to-improve-emergency-evacuations-countywide/



"With peak fire season just ahead of us, San Diego regional public safety agencies are coming together to announce that all emergency alerting and mapping will now be powered by Genasys EVAC," stated San Diego County Office of Emergency Services Director Jeff Toney. "This technology will help emergency managers and dispatchers send out more precise, location-based alerts during an evacuation and help keep San Diegans safe and informed during an emergency.”

For enhanced targeting and precise messaging, Genasys allows users to add multiple locations, such as home and work or those of family and friends, to receive location-specific messages. Additionally, residents can include multiple phone numbers in their accounts, facilitating seamless communication with family members during emergencies.

“Our number one priority at Genasys is safety and we are committed to providing the most complete and effective solutions to protect communities. San Diego is our home and it makes it that much sweeter that the regional area has implemented our solution, particularly ahead of wildfire season,” said Richard Danforth, CEO of Genasys. ”With Genasys, first responders are able to utilize this technology to obtain a better, clearer picture of what neighborhoods are most at risk during a wildfire, allowing for them to properly communicate with the community - whether that be evacuation warnings, shelter in place messages, and much more.”

Residents in the San Diego area are strongly encouraged to sign up for Genasys alerts to receive timely emergency notifications. Registration is simple and can be done online at Alert San Diego (https://www.alertsandiego.org/en-us.html) and then selecting Genasys Protect Link (https://protect.genasys.com). During registration to the Genasys Protect EVAC application, individuals can customize their alert preferences, choosing the types of alerts they wish to receive and their preferred communication methods, including landline phones, cell phones, text/SMS messages, and email. The system also offers a Spanish-language option to cater to diverse communities within the region

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global leader in Protective Communications. The Genasys Protect platform, the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and systems, as well as the Company’s Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD®), are designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are “Ready when it matters™.” Protecting people and saving lives for over 40 years, Genasys covers more than 70 Million people in over 100 countries worldwide, including more than 500 U.S. cities. For more information, visit genasys.com.

