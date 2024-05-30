Office of the Governor – News Release – Three Hawai‘i Schools Receive Great News

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

THREE HAWAIʻI SCHOOLS RECEIVE GREAT NEWS:

Three Schools Each Win a Brand New $100k DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 30, 2024

HONOLULU – Today, Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green, M.D., and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Hawaiʻi schools that were each selected to receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The multimillion dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Kahaluʻu Elementary School in Kāneʻohe, Aliamanu Middle School in Honolulu, and Major Sheldon Wheeler Middle School in Wahiawā the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. This year, the NFGFC will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.

“We are thrilled that Kahalu‘u Elementary School, Aliamanu Middle School, and Major Sheldon Wheeler Middle School have been chosen by Jake and the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils to receive incredible DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers for our keiki. This partnership will undoubtedly change lives,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D., Governor of Hawai‘i.

“Thirteen years ago, we set out to put fitness centers in every state and today we are realizing our goal by finishing 2024 in Nevada, New York, Alaska and the great state of Hawaiʻi. None of this would have been possible without the incredible support of Governor Josh Green who helped make this campaign a huge success by putting the health and well-being of children first,” said Jake Steinfeld. “Three schools really embodied our mission of building a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world. I’m thrilled to announce that Kahaluʻu Elementary School in Kāneʻohe, Aliamanu Middle School in Honolulu, and Major Sheldon Wheeler Middle School in Wahiawā are all being awarded brand new $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers. Congratulations to all, we look forward to visiting these three schools during our ribbon-cutting ceremonies this fall!”

Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. Fit Supply provides the fitness equipment. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.

Check out the priceless reactions here from the winning schools when they heard the two magic words, “You Won!”

These state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers will be unveiled during ribbon-cutting ceremonies this fall.

For more information about the NFGFC, visit www.natgovfit.org.

About The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) seeks to encourage and reward innovation in the field of youth fitness by awarding fitness centers to schools that use new and unique methods to promote student physical activity and wellness. The NFGFC envisions a fitness center in every school in the U.S., helping to build a nation that—through innovation and a “DON’T QUIT!” attitude—boasts the fittest kids in the world. Since 2012, the NFGFC has delivered fitness centers to 46 states. In 2024, we will gift fitness centers to Alaska, Hawai‘i, Nevada and New York.

