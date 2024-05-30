Rakovina Therapeutics Announces 2024 Q1 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

All dollar amounts reflected in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX.V: RKV), (the “Company”) a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new cancer therapies based on novel DNA-damage response technologies announced the financial results for the first quarter of 2024 ending March 31, and provides an update to corporate activities.



“This year has started with significant changes for Rakovina Therapeutics in the most positive sense,” said Executive Chairman Jeffrey Bacha. “Our strategic shift to include AI in our drug developments, additions to the scientific team and expansion of our research collaborations all position Rakovina Therapeutics to successfully achieve our goal of improving the lives of patients with cancer.”

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights

For the three months ended March 31, 2024 the Company reported a net loss of $752,383, inline with Company estimates.

Research and development operating expenses were $438,983 and general and administrative expenses were $251,090.

Total cash operating expenses related to research and development and general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $522,705.



Recent Corporate Highlights

On March 27, 2024, we announced a collaboration agreement with Dr. Artem Cherkasov granting Rakovina Therapeutics exclusive access to the proprietary Deep Docking (trademarked) artificial intelligence (“AI”) Platform for DNA-damage response targets. Using the Deep Docking platform Rakovina Therapeutics is analyzing billions of molecular structures to evaluate their potential as targeted cancer drugs. The Company plans to validate the activity of the most promising candidates using its established research and development infrastructure at the University of British Columbia. Rakovina Therapeutics intends to advance validated drug candidates to human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

On May 8, 2024, we announced the expansion of contracts with the University of British Columbia (“UBC”) and Pharma Inventor Inc. to support the Company’s Deep Docking AI Drug Discovery Platform. The wet lab infrastructure at UBC combined with the medicinal chemistry expertise will allow the Company to quickly synthesize and evaluate lead drug candidates identified by the AI platform.

On May 23, 2024, the Company announced the undertaking of a non-brokered Private Placement (the “Offering”) for gross proceeds of up to $1.5 million at a purchase price of $0.10 per Unit which includes lead orders totalling approximately $1.25 million from two new investors. Each Unit will be comprised of one (1) common share of Rakovina Therapeutics common share stock and one (1) share purchase warrant at a purchase price of $0.20 for a period of three years (36 months) after the closing date of the Offering. If the closing price for the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) is $0.25 or greater for five consecutive trading days, the expiry date of the Warrant shall be accelerated to the date that is 30 days following the last day of the five-trading day period.



The Company plans to use the proceeds primarily to support research and development activities related to its recently announced Artificial Intelligence (AI) collaboration that provides exclusive access to the proprietary Deep Docking platform for DNA-damage response targets.

Summary Financial Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024

Selected Financial Information As at

March 31, 2024

$ Cash & cash equivalents 177,188 Working capital (87,183) Intangible assets 4,381,391 Total Assets 4,608,212 Total liabilities 1,667,051 Deficit (11,667,694) Total equity 2,941,161





Statements of net loss and

comprehensive loss data: For the three

months ended

March 31, 2024

$ For the three

months ended

March 31, 2023

$ Research & Development 438,983 433,344 General and Administrative 251,090 212,043 Net loss and comprehensive loss (752,383 ) (641,790 ) Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Operating cash burn 522,705 472,628 Weighted average shares outstanding 70,084,925 69,829,500

Further to the Company’s press release on April 1, 2024, the Company wishes to clarify that the capital market advisory services agreement entered into with Insight Capital Partners Inc. (“ICP”) also includes a separate market making services agreement with ICP Securities Inc. (“ICP Securities”). ICP Securities provides market making services to the Company, and ICP Securities receives a fee of $7,500 plus applicable taxes per month. The market making services agreement between the company and ICP Securities is for a term of three months commencing on March 25, 2024, and may continue on a month-to-month basis. ICP is acting as a collection agent on behalf of ICP Securities.

Rakovina Therapeutics’ financial statements as filed with SEDAR can be accessed from the Company’s website at: https://www.rakovinatherapeutics.com/corporate-profile/



About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. is focused on the development of new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of novel DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

