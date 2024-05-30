Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Polyflow

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 31, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Polyflow

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Polyflow, an AI-driven modular protocol for crypto-asset operations. This integration enables the OKX Web3 community to seamlessly access Polyflow's solutions via web extension.

The key features of Polyflow's solutions are decentralization, modular stack and AI-ready on-chain data. Polyflow is one of the first in the industry to implement the latest W3C standards Verifiable Credentials Data Model 2.0 and Decentralized Identifier in its core architecture.

