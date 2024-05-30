NuVista Announces Investor Day

CALGARY, Alberta, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSX:NVA, "NVA" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a Virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, from 8:00 – 9:30 am MT (10:00 am – 11:30 am ET).



Members of NuVista’s management and senior technical team will provide a presentation focused on the depth and quality of NuVista’s asset base and the strategic augmentation of its five-year outlook, followed by a Q&A session. Virtual participation will be available by webcast and registration will be accessible on NuVista’s website in advance of the event using the following link (Investor Day Registration) or via NuVista’s website at www.nuvistaenergy.com by selecting "Investors", then "Presentations & Events".

A copy of the presentation and the webcast, which will be archived and accessible for replay, will be available on the website.

About NuVista Energy Ltd.

NuVista is an exploration and production company actively engaged in the development, delineation and production of condensate, NGLs, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. NuVista’s focus is on the scalable and repeatable condensate rich Montney formation in the Pipestone and Wapiti areas of the Alberta Deep Basin ("Montney"). For more information, please visit NuVista’s website at www.nuvistaenergy.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: