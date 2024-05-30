Core Specialty Announces Appointment of Sally Pope Davis to its Board of Directors

CINCINNATI, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Core Specialty” or the “Company”) announced today that Sally Pope Davis has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately. Ms. Davis retired from Goldman Sachs in April 2024 after a 34-year career at the firm.



Commenting on the addition of Ms. Davis to the Company’s Board, Jeff Consolino, Core Specialty’s Founder, President and CEO, said, “We have come to know Sally during her time at Goldman Sachs Asset Management where, during her tenure, she co-led one of the industry's largest U.S. small cap value funds. Her expertise in investments across the financial sector, including insurance organizations, will be welcome on the Core Specialty Board of Directors.”

Ms. Davis joined Goldman Sachs in 1989 and spent her first ten years at the firm as a sell-side research analyst covering U.S. regional banking companies. Previously, she was a sell-side bank analyst at Brown Brothers Harriman. Ms. Davis began her career at Chase Manhattan Bank where she was a Vice President in capital planning and also held positions in corporate finance, specializing in financial institutions. Sally is affiliated with professional organizations including the CFA Society New York and the CFA Institute.

Ms. Davis currently serves on the Board of Directors of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from the University of Connecticut and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

Ed Noonan, Core Specialty’s Executive Chairman, said, “We have assembled a Board comprised of company founders and business builders which we believe is second to none. The addition of Sally Pope Davis’ skills and experience to our Board will greatly benefit Core Specialty and provide further complementary perspective to our existing skills mix. Sally will be an excellent fit with the other members of the Core Specialty Board.”

About Core Specialty

Core Specialty offers a diversified range of specialty insurance products for small to mid-sized businesses. From its underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge; offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers. Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess & surplus lines insurer, StarStone National Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company and Lancer Insurance Company of New Jersey, each of which is a U.S. admitted markets insurer, and Standard Life and Accident Insurance Company, a life, accident and health insurer. All Core Specialty Insurance entities are AM Best rated A- (Excellent). For further information about Core Specialty, please visit www.corespecialty.com.

Contact: Lynn Tetley (513) 295-1698 lynn.tetley@corespecialty.com