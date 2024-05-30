Noah Medical and CEO Dr. Jian Zhang Named Finalists in Surgical Robotics Technology (SRT) Industry Awards

Next-generation robotics company and its CEO recognized separately for pioneering work, innovative new technology, and rapid progress

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical robotics innovator Noah Medical announced today that it has been named a finalist in the prestigious Surgical Robotics Industry Awards 2024 alongside its founder and CEO Dr. Jian Zhang. This joint recognition highlights Noah Medical’s groundbreaking work in endoluminal robotics and Dr. Zhang’s visionary leadership within the industry.

Noah Medical is a finalist in the Innovative Start-up category, which honors companies under six years old that have demonstrated significant potential and introduced innovative solutions to enhance surgical procedures and patient outcomes. Dr. Zhang is a finalist in the Industry Leadership category, awarded to those who have demonstrated outstanding business or commercial success, highly effective management, and a track record as a thought leader.

Since the beginning of 2023, Noah Medical has announced $150 million in Series B funding , secured FDA clearance for The Galaxy System™, its fully image-integrated solution for robotic navigated bronchoscopy, and launched the platform to commercial and industry acclaim.

The company’s proprietary technology is transforming the early identification and diagnosis of lung cancer by making it possible for physicians to overcome traditional imaging and navigation limitations to confidently reach nodules in the outer periphery of the lung. New white paper data from partner hospitals has shown the Galaxy System’s ability to consistently achieve a diagnostic yield as high as 96% in the field, including the 75% or more that were found in the outer third of the lung.

In addition to reaching early adoption milestones faster than any other robotic platform, the technology was named a “ 2023 Fierce 15 Company ” by Fierce MedTech and the “ 2023 Best Healthcare Robotics Company ” in the 7th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program.

About Noah Medical

Noah Medical is building the future of medical robotics. Our next-generation robotic platforms and technologies target early diagnosis and treatment of patients across multiple indications. Based in Silicon Valley and backed by well-known institutional investors, our incredibly talented team of engineers, innovators, and industry leaders bring years of experience from the top robotics, medical device, and healthcare companies in the world. Learn more at noahmed.com .

About the Galaxy System

Designed in collaboration with physicians, the Galaxy System features a groundbreaking combination of innovative new technologies and features, including proprietary integrated tomosynthesis (TiLT+ Technology™) with augmented fluoroscopy, a disposable single-use bronchoscope with always-on vision, and a small, compact footprint that allows for easy integration into most bronchoscopy suites. Recent results have shown Galaxy Systems’ ability to achieve 100% successful navigation to lesion, 100% diagnostic yield, and 95% tool-in-lesion accuracy in a preclinical trial , and 100% tool-in-lesion accuracy and 90-95% diagnostic yield in a human trial .

