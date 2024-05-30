Petrus Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
CALGARY, Alberta, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general meeting of shareholders held May 29, 2024 (the "Meeting"). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:
The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) directors was approved.
The resolution to appoint the five (5) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, was passed by way of ballot and the directors received the following votes:
|Nominee
|Outcome
of Vote
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Donald Gray
|Elected
|93,085,491
|97.72%
|2,169,375
|2.28%
|Donald Cormack
|Elected
|95,244,110
|99.99%
|10,756
|0.01%
|Patrick Arnell
|Elected
|92,883,951
|97.51%
|2,370,915
|2.49%
|Ken Gray
|Elected
|95,241,971
|99.99%
|12,895
|0.01%
|Peter Verburg
|Elected
|93,238,368
|97.88%
|2,016,498
|2.12%
The ordinary resolution approving the unallocated stock options under the Company's option plan was approved.
The resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Calgary, Alberta as the Company's auditors was approved.
ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.
For further information, please contact:
Ken Gray
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E: kgray@petrusresources.com