Petrus Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus" or the "Company") (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general meeting of shareholders held May 29, 2024 (the "Meeting"). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) directors was approved.

The resolution to appoint the five (5) nominees as directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, was passed by way of ballot and the directors received the following votes:

Nominee   Outcome
of Vote		   Votes For   % For   Votes Withheld   % Withheld
Donald Gray
   Elected
   93,085,491
   97.72%
   2,169,375
   2.28%
                     
Donald Cormack   Elected   95,244,110   99.99%   10,756   0.01%
                     
Patrick Arnell   Elected   92,883,951   97.51%   2,370,915   2.49%
                     
Ken Gray   Elected   95,241,971   99.99%   12,895   0.01%
                     
Peter Verburg   Elected   93,238,368   97.88%   2,016,498   2.12%
                     

The ordinary resolution approving the unallocated stock options under the Company's option plan was approved.

The resolution to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Calgary, Alberta as the Company's auditors was approved.

ABOUT PETRUS
Petrus is a public Canadian oil and gas company focused on property exploitation, strategic acquisitions and risk-managed exploration in Alberta.

For further information, please contact:
Ken Gray
President and Chief Executive Officer
T: 403-930-0889
E: kgray@petrusresources.com


