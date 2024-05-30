Janell Edwards Collaborates with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author Inspirational Book, "Against All Odds"

Janell Edwards

FAYETTE, MS, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janell Edwards embarks on an exhilarating journey with SuccessBooks® to co-author the highly anticipated book, "Against All Odds,” alongside renowned author Lisa Nichols and a distinguished group of contributors.



Set to debut in the Summer of 2024, "Against All Odds” is poised to captivate readers with tales of resilience, showcasing stories of unwavering determination that transcend challenges and barriers.



Janell Westley-Edwards is not just a born leader; she is a beacon of inspiration and humanitarianism. Driven by compassion and fueled by love, Janell takes supreme confidence in providing thought-provoking knowledge to empower others.



Her diverse background as a Mathematics teacher, Master Cosmetologist, Live Radio/Social Media Talk Show Host, Public Speaker, Entrepreneur, Published Author, and Executive Director of an award-winning non-profit organization underscores her commitment to elevating individuals to the next level of greatness in their personal life journeys.



With over 20 years of experience and a string of accolades, including being crowned Miss Savannah State College 1989-90 (now Savannah State University) and recognition as one of the 25 Most Influential African Americans in the State of Mississippi by Our Mississippi Magazine, Janell has dedicated herself to fostering health and wealth among young men and women through service and guidance.



Her passionate dedication is evident in her creation of interactive programs, events, and workshops aimed at empowering individuals to reach their greatest life potential. Janell's impactful workshop, "Life Is a Puzzle, Life Is a Game," is a testament to her commitment to imparting transformative knowledge and fostering personal growth.



For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Janell Westley-Edwards, please contact:

Janell Westley-Edwards

Executive Director

Fayette Community Service Organization, Inc

601-493-5483

fcsosolutions@yahoo.com

SuccessBooks® is thrilled to welcome Janell as a co-author of "Against All Odds.” Stay tuned for the release of this transformative book, where the collective narratives of Janell Edwards, Lisa Nichols, and an exceptional team of authors promise to inspire and uplift readers worldwide.

