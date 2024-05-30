Submit Release
Dakota Dilemmas: Navigating the Complaint Process

Date: June 25, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM CDT

 

Details: Article XIV of the North Dakota Constitution directs the Ethics Commission to investigate alleged violations of the Ethics Commission’s rules, Article XIV, and related state laws. In 2019, the North Dakota Legislative Assembly created a complaint process for the Ethics Commission to follow when investigating alleged violations. This presentation will illustrate the steps in the complaint process and highlight the roles the complainant, the respondent, and the Ethics Commission each have along the way.

 

This webinar has been approved for 1.0 ND CLE credit (ethics).

 

Register Here: Microsoft Virtual Events Powered by Teams

