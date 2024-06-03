Elephant Insurance Celebrates Seven Years of Great Place to Work Certification
Certification is a testament to the auto insurer’s commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors.
This achievement is a direct result of our dedicated employees who contribute to our thriving culture every day. ”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elephant Insurance is thrilled to announce that it has been Certified by Great Place to Work® for the seventh year in a row. This respected certification is a testament to the auto insurer’s commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors that drive success.
— Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Elephant Insurance
The Great Place to Work Certification™ is based solely on the feedback provided by current employees about their experience working at Elephant. This year, an impressive 80% of Elephant employees affirmed that the company is a great place to work, surpassing the average U.S. company of 57 points.
Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Elephant Insurance, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are immensely proud to be Great Place to Work-Certified for the seventh consecutive year. This achievement is a direct result of our dedicated employees who contribute to our thriving culture every day. At Elephant, we prioritize the employee experience and value the growth and development of our team members. It is truly rewarding to know that our employees consistently report a positive experience with their colleagues, leaders, and their work."
Research conducted by Great Place to Work reveals that 76% of job seekers said they would prefer a company that was Great Place To Work Certified. Moreover, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and have twice the likelihood of being paid fairly, receiving a fair share of the company's profits, and having a fair chance at promotion.
About Elephant Insurance
Elephant Insurance is an auto insurance company that provides consumers with the tools and advice they need to buy and use auto insurance. Elephant is known for its customer focus, innovative pricing, and inclusive work culture.
Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Elephant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Admiral Group, plc., a FTSE 100 company and one of the U.K.’s leading insurers with a presence in eight countries and millions of customers worldwide. Elephant is rated in the excellent range on Trustpilot and is certified as a Great Place to Work®. To learn more, visit www.elephant.com.
