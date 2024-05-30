LanzaTech Names Head of Investor Relations

Company welcomes seasoned finance professional, Kate Walsh, as Vice President, Investor Relations

CHICAGO, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) (“LanzaTech” or the “Company”), the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable raw materials, today announced that Kate Walsh has joined the Company as Vice President, Investor Relations, effective May 20, 2024.



Bringing nearly 15 years of public company investor relations and finance experience to her new role, Ms. Walsh is responsible for driving LanzaTech’s financial communications strategy and engagement with investors and analysts.

“Kate is joining LanzaTech at an exciting time, as the Company begins to scale its innovative carbon recycling solutions and pursue step-change growth opportunities in tandem with expanding our customer base and geographical reach,” said Geoff Trukenbrod, Chief Financial Officer. “Kate’s deep experience in finance and investor relations makes her an immediate asset to the Company and very well suited for this role, and we are delighted to welcome her to the team.”

Ms. Walsh has significant investor relations and finance experience, primarily within the energy industry. Most recently, she was Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Enviva Inc. Other previous roles include Vice President of Investor Relations & Tax at EnLink Midstream, LLC, and Director, Tax & Investor Relations at Niska Gas Storage Partners LLC, which has since become Rockpoint Gas Storage, a portfolio company of Brookfield Asset Management.

Ms. Walsh holds a Chartered Professional Accountant designation from CPA Canada, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree in accounting from Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable raw materials for everyday products. Using its biorecycling technology, LanzaTech captures carbon generated by energy-intensive industries at the source, preventing it from being emitted into the air. LanzaTech then gives that captured carbon a new life as a clean replacement for virgin fossil carbon in everything from household cleaners and clothing fibers to packaging and fuels. By partnering with companies across the global supply chain like ArcelorMittal, Zara, H&M Move, Coty, and On, LanzaTech is paving the way for a circular carbon economy. For more information about LanzaTech, visit https://lanzatech.com.

