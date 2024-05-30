Submit Release
LED Lighting, EV Charging and Maintenance Solutions Provider Orion Hosts Q4 Call Thurs., June 6th at 10am ET

MANITOWOC, Wis., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging station solutions, will host a conference call and webcast to review its fourth quarter and FY 2024 results on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Orion will release results prior to the market’s opening that morning.

Webcast / Call Details    
Date / Time:   Thursday, June 6th at 10:00 a.m. ET
Webcast / Replay:   https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8xbz42c2/
Live Call Registration:   https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb42b504b0c814b608e28b99369b04511
    Pre-register using above URL to receive dial-in number and a unique PIN. Simply re-register if you lose the dial-in or PIN #.
     

About Orion Energy Systems
Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, maintenance services and electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our Sustainability and Governance priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Investor Relations Contacts  
Per Brodin, CFO William Jones; David Collins
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst IR
pbrodin@oesx.com (212) 924-9800 or OESX@catalyst-ir.com

