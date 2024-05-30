Submit Release
Vertex to Present at Upcoming Conferences

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX), a global provider of tax technology solutions, today announced that management will present at the following investor events:

  • The Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM eastern time.

  • The 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 10:40 AM central time.

Live webcasts and replays of both presentations will be available on Vertex’s investor relations website at ir.vertex.com.

About Vertex

Vertex is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company's mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for major lines of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,400 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations contact:
Joe Crivelli
Vertex, Inc.
investors@vertexinc.com


