IndyCar Driver Marcus Armstrong to Represent Root Insurance at Detroit Grand Prix

Excitement Builds as Rising Star Drives the No. 11 Root Honda for Multiple Races in 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, is proud to have Marcus Armstrong, the 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year, representing Root at the Detroit Grand Prix race this weekend, May 31 - June 2. Root will be the primary partner for Armstrong's No. 11 Honda as he continues to make impressive moves on the track this season.



Armstrong sported the Root Honda at the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park on April 28th where he reached the Fast Six in qualifying for the first time in his career and finished 9th in the race, further solidifying his status as one of racing's rising stars. Along with the talented Rookie of the Year, the company is excited to be partnered with Chip Ganassi Racing, one of the most successful teams in motorsports history.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Chip Ganassi Racing and support Marcus Armstrong as he continues his journey in motorsports," said Jason Shapiro, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Root. "Marcus's performance at the Barber track was a testament to his remarkable skill and dedication. We're excited to cheer him on as he represents Root on the track in Detroit."

The company unveiled the striking livery for the Root Honda at the Barber Motorsports Park in April. The design features a dynamic palette of Root’s signature orange and bold black. The eye-catching livery will stand out on the track as Armstrong takes on the Streets of Detroit.

"This partnership with Root is an exciting opportunity for Chip Ganassi Racing," said Chip Ganassi, Team Owner. "Marcus has already proven himself to be a fast competitor on the track, and with Root's support, we're confident he'll continue to get even better. We can't wait to see what the rest of the season holds for Marcus and the Root team."

In addition to the upcoming race in Detroit, Armstrong will be behind the wheel of the Root Honda at the Mid-Ohio race in July and the Nashville race in September. As Armstrong gears up for the next round of races, Root invites fans to join them in cheering on this talented driver as he continues to make his mark on the world of Indycar racing.

About Root, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has nearly 13 million app downloads and has collected more than 25 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.

For further information on Root, visit root.com.

