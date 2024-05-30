Barfresh to Participate in the Spring MicroCap Rodeo Conference

Presentation on June 6, 2024 at 9:00AM Eastern Time

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that it will be participating in the Spring MicroCap Rodeo Conference being held Thursday, June 6, 2024 in New York City.



Barfresh’s management team is scheduled to present at 9:00AM Eastern Time on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Interested parties unable to attend are invited to view the presentation here https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3045/50737 as well on the “Presentations” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.barfresh.com/investors.

Management will also be hosting 1x1 meetings throughout the conference with approved investors. Information and registration for the conference can be found here at MicroCap Rodeo.

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The Company’s single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes a proprietary, patented system that uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients, delivering a freshly made frozen beverage that is quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Microcap Rodeo Conferences are run by money managers and investors for money managers and investors. The "Spring into Summer Conference" will be hosted live in New York City on Thursday, June 6th. The executive management teams of approximately 25+ MicroCap companies across a wide swath of industries will be participating in the conference. Investors will be able to harness stock ideas for their portfolios by participating in group presentations, as well as 1x1s, in order to garner an understanding into the key value drivers and potential trends for the 2H of 2024 and beyond. There will also be industry guest speakers as well as networking opportunities throughout the conference. For more information, please contact info@microcaprodeo.com.

