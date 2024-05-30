Submit Release
Highwoods to Present at Nareit’s REITweek: 2024 Investor Conference

Live Webcast on Wednesday, June 5, at 9:30 AM ET

RALEIGH, N.C., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announces Ted Klinck, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Company roundtable presentation during Nareit’s REITweek: 2024 Investor Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 5, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. ET, and will last approximately 30 minutes.

The following is a link to the webcast presentation on the Company’s website, a replay of which will be available an hour after the presentation ends.

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

   
Contact: Brendan Maiorana
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com
919-872-4924
   

