Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Global Health Conference

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Richard A. Miller, M.D., president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Arcara, chief business officer, will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and present a corporate overview at the Jefferies Global Health Conference, which is being held in New York from June 5-7, 2024. The Company’s presentation will be on Wednesday, June 5 at 3:00 pm ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available live and for 90 days following the event. The webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of cancer and immune diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com.

