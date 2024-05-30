Submit Release
Aura Biosciences to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision immunotherapies to treat solid tumors designed to preserve the function of the organ with cancer, today announced that Elisabet de los Pinos, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors & Media” page under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.aurabiosciences.com/events-and-presentations, where a replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision immunotherapies to treat solid tumors designed to preserve the function of the organ with cancer. Our lead candidate bel-sar is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of patients with primary uveal melanoma, and other ocular oncology indications as well as in early-stage clinical development in bladder cancer. We are evaluating the safety and efficacy of bel-sar as a potential vision-sparing therapy in an ongoing global Phase 3 CoMpass trial for the first-line treatment of adult patients with early-stage uveal melanoma. Bel-sar is also being evaluated in additional solid cancers, including bladder cancer. Our mission is to develop vision and organ-sparing therapies to improve patient outcomes in cancer. Aura is headquartered in Boston, MA. 

For more information, visit aurabiosciences.com. Visit us @AuraBiosciences and on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:

Alex Dasalla
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
IR@aurabiosciences.com


