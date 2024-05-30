H.R. 2950, Coastal Habitat Conservation Act of 2023

H.R. 2950 would authorize the appropriation of $85 million over the 2024-2028 period for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to implement the Coastal Program and report annually to the Congress on the program’s activities. Under that program, USFWS partners with federal and nonfederal entities to conduct land and habitat restoration, protection, and conservation activities on public and private coastal land and waters.