H.R. 1240, Winnebago Land Transfer Act of 2023

H.R. 1240 would transfer administrative jurisdiction of about 1,500 acres of land in Woodbury County and Monona County, Iowa, from the Army Corps of Engineers to the Bureau of Indian Affairs to take such lands into trust for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. The act would prohibit certain types of gaming on that land. Using information from the agencies, CBO estimates that the administrative costs to implement H.R. 1240 would not be significant; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds. 

