Restaurants Canada Serves Up Recognition

Toronto, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, May 27, Members of the British Columbia foodservice community - where so much of our incredible foodservice and hospitality industry is grown, fueled and nourished - joined Restaurants Canada’s Board of Directors and Leadership Team for a special networking and recognition reception.

Celebrating resilience, adaptability and unity, it has never been more important to acknowledge those who have significantly advanced our industry. There is no denying the importance of recognizing and honouring the esteemed leaders who have played a critical role in our indutry's success. This year, we were thrilled to honour three exceptional leaders whose contributions have elevated the national foodservice and hospitality industry. Their vision, dedication and passion have profoundly impacted their teams and organizations. As the voice of foodservice for 80 years, Restaurants Canada is honoured to continue highlighting our Awards of Excellence recipients with in-person recognition of three awardees in the province where their culinary careers first flourished.

It is with great pride and gratitude we recognize three of the 2024 Restaurants Canada Awards of Excellence recipients:

Restaurants Canada Leadership Award of Excellence, sponsored by PepsiCo: Susan Senecal, President and CEO of A&W Restaurants.

Restaurants Canada Culinary Award of Excellence, sponsored by Air Canada: Chef Meeru Dhalwala, Vij’s Restaurant

Restaurants Canada Legacy Award of Excellence, sponsored by Diversey: Warren Erhart, Retired President of White Spot Hospitality.

The Vancouver Reception also provided the opportunity for Restaurants Canada and The Chefs' Table Society of BC to honour Chef John Bishop of Bishop’s restaurant with Lifetime Achievement Recognition. Bishop, the ‘Godfather of Pacific Cuisine’ has been redefining Vancouver’s taste for cuisine through 35 years of outstanding service and dedication to food and hospitality. The indelible mark he has made on Canadian foodservice, will endure through the celebration of future chefs: The John Bishop Scholarship Fund, recognizing culinary and hospitality excellence.

At $114 billion, our industry continues to propel the Canadian economy forward, and the incredible chefs and culinarians who have refined the craft and delighted our senses are a huge part of the story of Canadian hospitality.

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit member-based trade association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Canada’s foodservice sector is a $114 billion industry that serves 22 million customers across the country every day. As the fourth-largest private-sector employer, Canadian foodservice directly employs 1.2 million people, and indirectly supporting another 290,000+ jobs in related industries, with $32 billion in food and beverage products purchased every year.

