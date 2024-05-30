GCC Presents Its First Integrated Report

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC* or, "the Company”), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, today published its inaugural Integrated Report for the fiscal year 2023. This landmark report marks a significant milestone in GCC’s journey to achieve its 2025 vision to be the best cement company in North America, with the proper balance of people, profit, and the planet.



In 2023, GCC delivered record financial growth with unprecedented sales, EBITDA and net income, while also making substantial progress in reducing greenhouse gas emission intensity. This progress underscores the Company’s commitment to decarbonization and its forward momentum toward its 2030 reduction targets, having successfully reduced Scope 1 and 2 net CO2 emissions by 9% and 42.6%, respectively, compared to 2015 levels.

The Integrated Report offers a comprehensive overview of GCC’s strategic actions and accomplishments throughout the year, reflecting its dedication to transparency, sustainability and excellence.

"Our Integrated Report reflects another year of achievements and progress. It highlights our financial success, meaningful progress in ESG initiatives and alignment to international standards", said Enrique Escalante, GCC’s CEO. "I am immensely proud of what our teams have accomplished. Their motivation, dedication, and hard work continue to lay a solid foundation for the future."

To read GCC’s 2023 Integrated Report click here, and to access the full suite of reports, please visit www.gcc.com.

About GCC’s Integrated Report

This report has been prepared in reference to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards for the construction materials industry. The International Integrated Reporting Framework serves as a reference in compiling this report, including GCC’s value creation model.

GCC also adheres to the sustainability and disclosure guidelines issued by: Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA), Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States and Mexico, with an annual cement production capacity of 6 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among others, changes in macroeconomic, political, legal, public health crises including COVID-19, governmental or business conditions in the markets where GCC operates; changes in interest rates, inflation rates and currency exchange rates; performance of the construction industry; and pricing, business strategy and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the beliefs, projections, and estimates described herein. GCC assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

