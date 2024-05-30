Axiom Care Holds Open House for Expanded Facility

Supporting individuals with substance use disorder on their journey to recovery

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axiom Care, a Phoenix-based drug and alcohol treatment and detox facility, hosted an Open House for providers and the community to tour their expanded Substance Use Disorder Urgent Care (SUD) facility last Wednesday.The SUD facility is a critical resource aimed at providing immediate support, observation, and intervention for individuals facing substance use challenges. Located in Apache Junction on the same campus as Axiom Care’s detox center, the SUD Urgent Care is open 24/7 and drop-ins are welcome. SUD Urgent Care provides patients with a place to begin their recovery process with the help of a comprehensive range of services including prompt detox assessment, medical clearance, evaluation by experienced specialists, crisis intervention and stabilization, and medication-assisted treatment.“We are grateful for the opportunity to open up our Substance Use Disorder Urgent Care facility to the many providers and partners we work with as well as the community,” said Jim Elder, Chief Development Officer. “The increased capacity of this facility is the first of many planned expansions for Axiom as we grow to meet the needs here in the Valley.”The expansion of the SUD facility will allow Axiom to expand its capacity by up to 24 observation chairs. Axiom Care’s SUD facility is staffed by a dedicated team of medical professionals, addiction counselors, and behavioral health specialists committed to providing compassionate, nonjudgmental care to all individuals regardless of insurance. Axiom Care was founded on the belief that everyone who has been affected by the disease of addiction has the right to find peace and hope. As a joint commission accredited provider, Axiom Care is committed to safe, quality care, and the team of doctors, counselors, and clinicians offer a multitude of services.More than 100 individuals attended the Open House, touring the facility and meeting with the SUD Urgent Care team and Axiom Care Executive Staff. Attendees were treated to Papa Kelsey’s amazing sub sandwiches and toured the updated space where patients will be treated at the urgent care.To learn more about Axiom Care’s Substance Use Disorder Urgent Care or any of its detox and residential treatment services, please visit www.axiomcareofaz.com