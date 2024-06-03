East Brooklyn Business Improvement District Announces Second Annual Economic Development Summit
EINPresswire.com/ -- The East Brooklyn Business Improvement District (EBBID) is proud to announce its 2nd Annual Economic Development Summit, themed "Refresh, Renew, and Reinvigorate," scheduled on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 10:00 am. This pivotal event aims to empower local businesses with the innovative tools and insights necessary to revitalize their operations and foster substantial economic growth.
The summit will be hosted at SoFive, a vibrant soccer facility located at 2015 Pitkin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, and a proud merchant member of the EBBID. The event promises an enriching experience with workshops and keynote speeches focused on rejuvenating business models, renewing service offerings, and expanding market opportunities to ensure sustainable growth and resilience.
"Hosting the 2nd Annual Economic Summit is a thrilling opportunity for us at the East Brooklyn Business Improvement District. We are excited to bring together the vibrant community of business owners within our Industrial District and beyond. This event symbolizes our commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration. We look forward to an inspiring and productive summit empowering our local businesses and strengthening our community." - William Wilkins, Executive Director, East Brooklyn Business Improvement District.
Over the past year, the EBBID has been a beacon of support for local businesses within the Industrial Park. Notably, the district, under the guidance of Councilwoman Sandy Nurse, has been instrumental in addressing 'Hot Button Issues' with city agency representatives. This proactive approach has led to significant successes, with over 20 businesses benefiting from the EBBID's assistance. These success stories, born out of last year's summit with over 100 participants, underscore the EBBID's unwavering commitment to the area's economic vitality.
Summit attendees can look forward to a wealth of valuable knowledge and resources that can significantly transform and strengthen their business practices. In addition to business-focused workshops, the summit will underscore the importance of health and wellness, advocating for healthy lifestyle choices as a foundation for personal and professional success. This unique blend of insights promises to be a game-changer for businesses in our community.
The EBBID offers comprehensive services to enhance the business environment and boost economic activity. These services, including brush removal, contracting opportunities, customer service and quality control, employee assistance and training, financial assistance, and more, are all tailored to address the specific needs and challenges businesses face in our community.
To attend register the 2nd Annual Economic Development Summit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdcOlcqBpALXlIfNf9e4nPCuaak8m9oEZaCpl0puFGmuiseuA/viewform
For media inquiries, interviews, or to attend, contact Sharon Leid at sleid@netstruc.net
To learn more about the services provided by the East Brooklyn Business Improvement District, please visit https://www.eastbrooklynbid.com/
About EBBID
The East Brooklyn Business Improvement District (EBBID), was incorporated in the State of New York in 1983 by property owners, business leaders and area residents working in collaboration with the City of New York. Originally conceived as an organization that would complement and expand the real estate assistance, security, and structural improvement services provided to businesses under the NYC Industrial Business Zone Program (IBZ), the EBBID's mission is now more focused on providing core maintenance and supportive services. https://www.eastbrooklynbid.com/
Sharon Leid
The summit will be hosted at SoFive, a vibrant soccer facility located at 2015 Pitkin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, and a proud merchant member of the EBBID. The event promises an enriching experience with workshops and keynote speeches focused on rejuvenating business models, renewing service offerings, and expanding market opportunities to ensure sustainable growth and resilience.
"Hosting the 2nd Annual Economic Summit is a thrilling opportunity for us at the East Brooklyn Business Improvement District. We are excited to bring together the vibrant community of business owners within our Industrial District and beyond. This event symbolizes our commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and collaboration. We look forward to an inspiring and productive summit empowering our local businesses and strengthening our community." - William Wilkins, Executive Director, East Brooklyn Business Improvement District.
Over the past year, the EBBID has been a beacon of support for local businesses within the Industrial Park. Notably, the district, under the guidance of Councilwoman Sandy Nurse, has been instrumental in addressing 'Hot Button Issues' with city agency representatives. This proactive approach has led to significant successes, with over 20 businesses benefiting from the EBBID's assistance. These success stories, born out of last year's summit with over 100 participants, underscore the EBBID's unwavering commitment to the area's economic vitality.
Summit attendees can look forward to a wealth of valuable knowledge and resources that can significantly transform and strengthen their business practices. In addition to business-focused workshops, the summit will underscore the importance of health and wellness, advocating for healthy lifestyle choices as a foundation for personal and professional success. This unique blend of insights promises to be a game-changer for businesses in our community.
The EBBID offers comprehensive services to enhance the business environment and boost economic activity. These services, including brush removal, contracting opportunities, customer service and quality control, employee assistance and training, financial assistance, and more, are all tailored to address the specific needs and challenges businesses face in our community.
To attend register the 2nd Annual Economic Development Summit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdcOlcqBpALXlIfNf9e4nPCuaak8m9oEZaCpl0puFGmuiseuA/viewform
For media inquiries, interviews, or to attend, contact Sharon Leid at sleid@netstruc.net
To learn more about the services provided by the East Brooklyn Business Improvement District, please visit https://www.eastbrooklynbid.com/
About EBBID
The East Brooklyn Business Improvement District (EBBID), was incorporated in the State of New York in 1983 by property owners, business leaders and area residents working in collaboration with the City of New York. Originally conceived as an organization that would complement and expand the real estate assistance, security, and structural improvement services provided to businesses under the NYC Industrial Business Zone Program (IBZ), the EBBID's mission is now more focused on providing core maintenance and supportive services. https://www.eastbrooklynbid.com/
Sharon Leid
NetStruc PR
+1 347-527-6463
sleid@netstruc.net