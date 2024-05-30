Lucasys Announces New Addition to Team

Rob Yankovich joins Lucasys as Solution Architect

ATLANTA, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucasys, a leading cloud software and service provider for rate-regulated utilities, announced today the addition of industry veteran, Rob Yankovich, to its team.







"I am very excited to join Lucasys. I know the Lucasys team and have immense respect for their expertise, the quality of their work, and their commitment to their customers. Lucasys knows our industry’s challenges and the difficulty we’ve had meeting them with the tools that had been available to us. Lucasys has created the elegant, cutting-edge solutions our industry has been hungry for. I believe that well designed, flexible, easy to use, and technologically robust tax software for utilities is long overdue. I look forward to helping our customers realize the advantages that Lucasys provides."

-Rob Yankovich

Yankovich, who most recently served as Project Manager for Southern Company, will draw from over thirty years of experience as a tax professional to support Lucasys customers as a Solution Architect. His deep knowledge of the issues facing the utility industry will provide technical, relational, and professional support for the implementation of Lucasys tax software. Lucasys, founded shortly after Federal tax reform in 2018, was recently recognized by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in America, and builds on that momentum with the addition of Yankovich.

"Rob has served the utility industry for over 30 years, and we look forward to having his expertise inform the Lucasys product portfolio and augment the deep domain expertise Lucasys delivers to its customers. Lucasys’ continued growth is a testament to the quality of the Lucasys software and the partnerships we have with our customers.”

-Vadim Lantukh, Lucasys Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yankovich’s career consists of over thirty years of experience working with more than one-hundred rate-regulated utilities and other energy companies. During this time, he has implemented, supported and developed software systems that provide regulated tax accounting, tax provision, fixed asset accounting, budgeting and forecasting, and production cost modeling solutions for these companies. Yankovich has provided utilities with answers to regulatory and other business issues by leveraging the value of the data in these systems.

Prior to joining Lucasys, Yankovich worked as a project manager for Southern Company, as a consultant at PowerPlan, and as a consultant at Siemens New Energy.

Yankovich has a degree in Electrical Engineering and Applied Physics from Case Western Reserve University.

How Lucasys Can Help

As utilities evaluate their own technology roadmap, they know they can rely on Lucasys for cutting-edge software solutions. Whether looking for new software or trying to get the most value out of existing solutions, Lucasys can provide insights into the latest accounting and tax issues facing the utility industry. To learn more about how Lucasys can help, visit https://www.lucasys.com/solutions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d073a435-c1b2-4056-8de6-bd13390db449

Contact: Thomas Ferguson, CMO, Lucasys 1-844-582-2797 contact@lucasys.com