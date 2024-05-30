CCSA to Increase Impact with Additional Innovation and Community-Building Capacity

OTTAWA, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) is pleased to welcome Karen Cumberland and Dr. Kim Corace to its executive. Together, they will reinforce CCSA’s capacity to innovate rapidly and adapt effectively to fast-moving substance use health challenges, to focus on population health and solutions, and to attend to the needs of communities across Canada.



“Karen’s experience in fostering partnerships, framing policies and advancing initiatives to address national and international substance use issues add tremendous value to our work to promote substance use health and to accelerate the participation of people in Canada in informing and implementing solutions,” said Dr. Alexander Caudarella, Chief Executive Officer at CCSA. “Dr. Corace is well known for her innovative approaches and dedication to improving client outcomes and transforming systems of care at the regional, national and international levels to enhance the wellness of communities,” Dr. Caudarella said. “Along with her commitment to evidence-based solutions, Kim bridges research and clinical practice to shape policy and treatment strategies, which will have a profound impact on CCSA’s ability to advance the well-being of individuals and communities.”

Karen Cumberland returns to CCSA after many years to a new role as vice-president of Strategic Initiatives and Community Outreach. Most recently, she served as the executive director of the P.E.I. Alliance for Mental Well-Being, where she led prevention-based initiatives focused on improving the mental well-being of Islanders. With over 20 years experience in public health, policy and stakeholder engagement, Ms. Cumberland has contributed to significant national health projects for which she has earned formal recognition. Her career includes senior advisory roles at Health Canada and Environment Canada. At CCSA, Ms. Cumberland will lead education, prevention, justice and international efforts.

“It is a privilege to take on a leadership role on an issue that is top of mind and in the hearts of people in Canada,” Ms. Cumberland said. “This role recognizes that collaboration across sectors is essential to transforming the health and safety of our communities. By bringing together lessons learned and emerging innovations from numerous communities, small and large, we can turn the tide on the crisis seizing Canada and other parts of the globe,” she added.

Dr. Kim Corace joins CCSA as vice-president of Innovation and Senior Scientist. A recognized health systems leader with a strong national and international reputation for research, innovation and teaching, she has held senior leadership roles in health care and on national associations, including as president of the Canadian Psychological Association (2020–2021). She is an associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry at University of Ottawa, an adjunct research professor at Carleton University and a clinical health psychologist. Dr. Corace prioritizes partnerships with persons with lived experience and healthcare providers and agencies to provide strategic leadership for the transformation and integration of mental health and substance use health systems, including innovation in service delivery models. Her work focuses on improving access to healthcare services and the outcomes for people seeking them. She has co-led the development of collaborative care models for concurrent disorders in mental health and substance use. Her expertise in policy and in initiatives to develop guidance and her deep experience in clinical care and scientific research will inform her leadership of CCSA’s innovation and evidence work.

“It is an honour to join the team at CCSA,” Dr. Corace said. “We have an incredible opportunity to collaborate meaningfully with people with lived and living experience, scientists and healthcare providers, and First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities to bring together diverse perspectives and wisdom to shape evidence-informed solutions that will improve access to substance use health care and services and drive system change. These efforts will positively impact the health and wellness of all people in Canada,” she concluded.

About CCSA

CCSA was created by Parliament to provide national leadership to address substance use in Canada. A trusted counsel, we provide national guidance to decision makers by harnessing the power of research, curating knowledge and bringing together diverse perspectives. CCSA activities and products are made possible through a financial contribution from Health Canada. The views of CCSA do not necessarily represent the views of Health Canada.

