“BIBLE DETECTIVE” REVEALS UNKNOWN HISTORY OF NEW TESTAMENT WITH STARTLING FACTS ABOUT ITS MYSTERIOUS & ELUSIVE CREATION

LUCIANITY: The Perverse Religion of Christians by John Byer
The most extensive analysis of Christianity I have ever read.”UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George Bernard Shaw once said, “All great truths begin as blasphemies.”
— Amazon Reviewer Stephen Smith
Tackling an unusual and unique premise, author John Byer, the self-proclaimed “Bible Detective,” reports in his new book LUCIANITY the results of an intense, seven-year-long criminal fraud investigation into a 2000-year-old “cold case” where it is revealed that Lucius, the Bishop of Cyrene and keeper of early church records, forged and/or corrupted about 75 percent of the New Testament.
The parts of the New Testament to which Byer refers include: the four gospels; Revelation; Acts, and at least 16 of the Epistles. The Detective reports that Lucius fabricated his scripture under each of the deceased Apostle’s names, except for the gospel of Luke and Acts, since Lucius was Luke. As such, the Bible Detective identifies only the crucifixion and resurrection of Christ as true, and almost everything else as the fiction of Lucius: e.g. the physical ascension and Rapture. Why? Because Jesus was sent to Earth by God for only one specific reason: to demonstrate the everlasting nature of Man’s soul … which he effectively did by his crucifixion and resurrection from the dead after burial in a tomb.
Lucius, when writing his biblical text, even used books by Flavius Josephus and ancient Egyptians to write scripture for Matthew 24, Mark 13, Luke 21 and Revelation wherein he attributes false dialog to Jesus.
“This is a book,” says the author, “about the hidden history of the New Testament -- where it not only reveals the scripture’s mysterious origin … but also its very unique and clandestine creation.”
“The Bible is the most sold, and most read, book in the entire world, and yet, not a single person has recognized the fact that a good portion of the scripture in the New Testament is really the prodigious work of a secretive, behind-the-scenes, apostolic-era Bishop.”
While the book has generated much controversy, bewilderment, and even angst in those who believe the Bible is the inspired word of God, it also has very fervent believers on the other side of the spectrum. This latter group of people believe and accept its conclusions, since they don’t walk in fear of God’s wrath.
Amazon reviewer Stephen Smith calls it “the most extensive analysis of Christianity I have ever read. After 75 years of Church sermons, I finally understand why Christ came to Earth and why he was brutally executed on Calvary. For the first time in my life, I clearly understand my faith and I can explain it to others. All the mystery is gone. This is a very well written book that explains all the issues with facts, not emotional mush.”
“I confess that I approached this book with a great deal of skepticism,” says Amazon reviewer Dan Boyle. “However, John Byer has, with almost mind-numbing research and documentation, exposed the extent of Lucius' malfeasance and, in so doing, completely altered my perception of Christ's earthly mission and his second coming as well as the genuineness of much of the New Testament and even the very nature of man's relationship with God.”
“This detective’s investigation of Christianity was the best book I ever read about my religion. It finally gave me answers to the questions that I have wondered about all my life,” says Amazon reviewer Christine Uchida Fukunaga.
This book, the author notes, reports the facts of an investigation, and the results are what they are; people are free to believe them or disbelieve them. However, 99 percent of the evidence presented, he says, came directly from the Bible, “so it can be accepted or rejected based upon one’s personal beliefs about the truthfulness of those scriptures.”
John Byer retired from a career in law enforcement after working 29 years for a large American metropolitan police agency. During those years, he worked in a radio car patrolling the streets, vice, detectives, internal affairs, and traffic. He also spent 20 years in a private business that provided security and investigations for high-profile Hollywood movie stars, celebrities, and companies before taking on the ultimate challenge of solving the 2000-year-old cold case of fraud contained within the pages of the New Testament.
As a lifelong Christian, he was stunned and astounded at what he had learned. After somber thought and reflection, the Bible Detective finally decided to share his shocking discoveries due to their impact on Christian understanding and belief. Prior to his employment in law enforcement, the Detective attended the University of California at Berkeley where he earned a Bachelor's, and a Master's degree, in the field of Criminology. Visit https://lucianity.com/products.
