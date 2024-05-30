UPDATE - nuEra Cannabis Celebrates 4th Annual Pride Month Fundraiser to Benefit Howard Brown Health Center

CHICAGO, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis, a leading vertically-integrated cannabis operator in Illinois, is excited to announce its 4th Annual Pride Month Fundraiser.

This year, nuEra will donate $1 from every pack of Pride Gummies from its popular Midweek Friday brand sold throughout June to the local Howard Brown Health Center (HBHC). nuEra's ongoing commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community through Howard Brown Health Center reflects the company’s dedication to inclusivity and community welfare.

The Midweek Friday Pride Gummies, a fan-favorite, are specially designed to celebrate and honor Pride Month.





"This fundraiser is a key part of nuEra's mission to give back to the community and support important local initiatives," said Jonah Rapino, Director of Marketing of nuEra Cannabis. "We are proud to partner with Howard Brown Health Center for the fourth year in a row, helping to ensure they can continue their vital work in providing healthcare services to the LGBTQ+ community in Illinois."

Howard Brown Health Center is a vital resource for the LGBTQ+ community, offering comprehensive health and wellness programs. The funds raised through this initiative will support HBHC’s ongoing efforts to provide accessible healthcare and support services.

About nuEra Cannabis:

nuEra Cannabis is a vertically-integrated cannabis operator in Illinois, involved in every step of the process from cultivation to retail. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and community, nuEra strives to deliver exceptional cannabis products while supporting local initiatives and promoting social equity within the industry. For more information, please visit nueracannabis.com.

About Howard Brown Health Center:

Howard Brown Health Center provides comprehensive health and wellness programs to the LGBTQ+ community in Illinois. HBHC offers a range of services including primary medical care, behavioral health services, and community outreach programs. For more information, please visit howardbrown.org.

For more information on the fundraiser and to purchase the "Midweek Friday" Pride Gummies, please visit nueracannabis.com.

