Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND)

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming June 10, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sonder Holdings Inc. (“Sonder” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SOND) securities between March 16, 2023 and March 15, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you suffered a loss on your Sonder investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/Sonder-Holdings-Inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On March 15, 2024, Sonder disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, and that it had determined that the Company’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the first three quarters of 2023 “should no longer be relied upon due to accounting errors related to the valuation and impairment of operating lease right of use assets and related items.” Additionally, the Company stated that it anticipates an ongoing assessment “will result in one or more material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting during the applicable periods, in addition to the Company’s previously identified and reported material weaknesses.”

On this news, Sonder’s stock price fell $2.10, or 38.2%, to close at $3.40 per share on March 18, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Sonder failed to disclose all issues with its internal controls; (2) Sonder’s financial statements for the 2022 Annual Report and the interim periods ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2023 contained material errors in the way the Company accounted for the valuation and impairment of operating lease ROU assets; (3) as a result, Sonder would need to restate its previously issued financial statements for those periods; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sonder securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 10, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

shareholders@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com