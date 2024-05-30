Scott Credit Union (151,000 Members, $1.8B Assets) Harnesses the Power of BUNDLE by Insuritas to Launch Insurance Agency

Through BUNDLE by Insuritas, Scott CU grows recurring income by strategically embedding insurance agency within its ecosystem.

AGAWAM, MA, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insuritas announces it has been selected by Scott Credit Union—located in Edwardsville, IL—to install its award-winning, full-service digital insurance agency platform, BUNDLE by Insuritas. The insurance agency will be owned by the credit union, embedded inside Scott CU’s ecosystem, and engineered to offer a full-service, insurance-agency solution to their retail and business members. Through the partnership, Scott CU will be able to offer its members the auto, home, renters, and ancillary insurance products they purchase every year, while enhancing member engagement and loyalty, and building an important source of annuitizing non-interest income.

“We’re delighted to partner with Scott Credit Union to provide a full-service, digitally-powered insurance agency to their members in the growing Illinois market,” said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. “Through BUNDLE by Insuritas—our embedded insurance agency as a service—the credit union will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their customers’ insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages, at the right price, at the right time.”

BUNDLE incorporates Insuritas’ proprietary technology stack to leverage data-driven machine learning, natural language processing, and conversion rate optimization to identify high-intent insurance customers and maximize purchase consideration. Insuritas’ digital insurance assistant, Lily, is seamlessly woven into multi-channel, automated outreach and nurturing campaigns to ensure strategic, scalable agency awareness.

Ultimately, Scott CU’s insurance agency aims to strengthen the credit union’s existing relationship with its members by expanding its financial services footprint to include all their insurance needs.

The agency will feature a variety of insurance services, including but not limited to, home, renters, auto, pet, identity theft, travel, and disaster insurance. BUNDLE leverages Insuritas’ deep partnerships with 40+ insurance carriers to ensure appropriate coverage at a competitive price.

Scott Credit Union’s insurance agency is scheduled to launch Q3 2024.

About Insuritas

Insuritas’ mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience in which carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. Leveraging proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations through its BUNDLE brand, Insuritas offers a vast network of solutions to empower partners to operate their own labeled, full-service insurance agency. With Insuritas' data solutions, partners can generate expanded wallet share, increased retention, and recurring non-interest revenue. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.