Ontario Schools Protect Greenbelt’s Biodiversity and Native Plant Species through EcoSchools Program

TORONTO, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EcoSchools Canada’s Take Action in the Greenbelt program provides resources for schools across Ontario to learn about native plants and biodiversity. Since the program’s inception in 2021, the Greenbelt Foundation has provided $107,000 for this program to date. This year, the Foundation’s continued support of the program has allowed 131 schools from 50 school boards to take the Greenbelt Biodiversity Action – created to support students in understanding biodiversity and provide funding to plant native species in their community.

The Greenbelt Schoolground Greening Grant was launched on October 19, 2023 and provided opportunities for 14 schools to receive funding for projects that enhance biodiversity on their school grounds, available in amounts of $1,000, and one top prize of $5,000. The grant received 83 submissions and 14 grants were awarded to schools on or in close proximity to the Ontario Greenbelt.

“EcoSchools Canada is so proud to be working with the Greenbelt Foundation to support students as they learn about and take action on biodiversity at their schools. Pollinator gardens not only provide habitats for butterflies, bees and other species, but serve as a visible commitment to sustainability for the entire school community to be proud of.” Said Ryan Dyment, Co-Execuitve Director of EcoSchools Canada.

Richmond Hill High School was awarded the top $5,000 grant to revitalize and expand a native plant garden that was neglected during the pandemic. To celebrate the continued success of the program and our ongoing partnership, the Greenbelt Foundation and EcoSchools Canada hosted an event at Richmond Hill High School to applaud the students’ efforts and their dedication to environmental stewardship.

“We are pleased to continue our support of EcoSchools Canada’s Take Action in the Greenbelt program, providing activities and resources to allow students to understand the importance of protecting biodiversity,” said Edward McDonnell, CEO of the Greenbelt Foundation. “As Ontario grows, and pressure on biodiversity corridors increases, we need to provide education about native plants and opportunities to support biodiversity right in our communities."

The Greenbelt is one of the most biologically rich areas in all of Canada protecting many systems that support ecological and human health. From the Niagara Escarpment to the Oak Ridges Moraine, the Greenbelt’s biodiversity corridors contribute to safeguarding the vital resources that clean our air and water, reducing our flood risks, providing a home for wildlife, and ensuring our communities have greenspace to explore.

About the Greenbelt Foundation

The Greenbelt Foundation is the only organization solely dedicated to ensuring the Greenbelt remains permanent, protected, and prosperous. The Foundation operates as an independent charity and receives core funding from the Government of Ontario as well as other public and private support to make strategic investments that enhance and improve the systems and productivity of the Greenbelt. Since 2005, the Foundation has invested in interconnected natural, agricultural, and economic systems, to ensure a working, thriving Greenbelt for all.

Ontario’s Greenbelt spans over two million acres of protected natural landscapes, farmlands, and urban river valleys. For more information, visit: www.greenbelt.ca.

About EcoSchools Canada

EcoSchools Canada reaches about 1 million Kindergarten to Grade 12 students annually through its bilingual, environmental certification program. Participating schools take action on topics such as waste, energy and biodiversity, fostering student leadership and inspiration across the school community. Certified EcoSchools are a part of a national and international community of students, educators and school communities making collective impact around the world. For more details visit: www.ecoschools.ca

