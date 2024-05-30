CORRECTION - The Brow Shaping Queen Adds Laser Tattoo Removal Services in Frisco, Texas

FRISCO, Texas, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release published earlier today by Astanza Laser with the same headline, please note several minor changes have been made. The corrected release follows:

The Brow Shaping Queen , a successful eyebrow-shaping studio located in Frisco, Texas, is excited to announce the addition of laser tattoo removal to its aesthetic services. The Brow Shaping Queen specializes in various eyebrow techniques, including microblading, microshading, lamination, brow shaping with wax, brow mapping, henna, and hybrid tint. With the addition of the Astanza Duality Signature laser device, they can now offer permanent makeup removal and create a clean canvas for their brow shaping and microblading designs.



The owner of The Brow Shaping Queen, Maria Romo, has been shaping brows for the past 15 years, meticulously honing her craft since training with Anastasia Beverly Hills. Her expertise extends beyond shaping, offering brow tinting for definition and semi-permanent options such as microblading. Recognizing the shift towards natural brows, The Brow Shaping Queen expanded her services to include laser tattoo removal, stating, “We're staying away from dark tattooed brows, so now I'm able to offer everything brow-related, including the removal of old tattoos and being able to offer a more natural brow look.”

The Astanza Duality Signature laser uses two powerful wavelengths (532 nm and 1064 nm) to target the most common ink colors in tattooed brows (brown, black, red, orange, and yellow). This advanced laser technology ensures a safe and efficient removal process for all skin types, minimizing discomfort and delivering impressive results.

Maria Romo's mission with The Brow Shaping Queen is to always offer clients a wide range of options to achieve their desired brow look. She has recognized the trend towards natural brows and has introduced " Brow Rehab ," a service that caters to dark tattooed brows. By combining laser tattoo removal with her serum growth process, Maria is dedicated to staying ahead of the curve and ensuring clients fully embrace their brows.

For top-notch eyebrow services or permanent makeup removal, visit The Brow Shaping Queen in Frisco, Texas.

About The Brow Shaping Queen

The Brow Shaping Queen is a Frisco, Texas-based business specializing in eyebrow artistry and laser tattoo removal. They have been in the aesthetic industry for 15 years, offering a comprehensive range of services to meet their patients’ brow needs. Whether patients desire sculpted brows or a natural look, the Brow Shaping Queen’s expertise covers shaping, tinting, microblading, lamination, and laser tattoo removal for older and dark brows. They aim to provide clients with the perfect brow for their unique style.

For more information about The Brow Shaping Queen and its services, visit www.thebrowshapingqueen.com or stop by the studio at 8641 5th St., Suite E9, Frisco, TX 75034 . You can also contact them at (214) 663-7484 and follow them on Instagram or Facebook for updates, promotions, and glimpses into their vibrant artistic world.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza helps build and expand aesthetic businesses by providing unparalleled support alongside advanced laser technology. Our lasers are trusted by healthcare professionals , aesthetic providers , entrepreneurs , med spas , tattoo studios , correctional facilities , and nonprofit organizations worldwide.

Included with every laser purchase is the Astanza Experience, an all-encompassing support system featuring a 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, Lifetime Training and Clinical Support, and a customizable Business Builder System. Astanza’s aesthetic laser technology is comprised of the Trinity , Duality Signature , Eternity TSR , MeDioStar ® , PicoStar ® , DermaBlate ® , and QuadroStarPRO YELLOW laser machines.

Astanza is a certified Great Place to Work ™, named Inc. 2023 Best in Business Services and Correctional Re-Entry Services , ranks #33 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in Health Care™ and #49 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Places to Work in TexasTM.