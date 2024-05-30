Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,208 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,427 in the last 365 days.

FETCO Sounds Alarm: New Legislation Threatens Critical Services

OTTAWA, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federally Regulated Employers – Transportation and Communications (FETCO) warns the replacement worker legislation recently passed in the House of Commons by the Liberals and NDP will put critical services at risk and drive up the cost of living.  

“This is a bill designed for political posturing,” said Derrick Hynes, President and CEO, FETCO. “Current Liberals voted against the same idea twice before because they know what anyone who looks carefully enough at this policy knows - it is creating a problem, not solving one.”

Employers in transportation and communications must ensure critical services are provided to Canadians from coast to coast to coast. This bill will make it harder to meet those obligations, add to the cost-of-living pressures everyone is feeling, and introduce uncertainty into the Canadian economy.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Annette Goerner, Director of Public Relations, spark*advocacy
annette@sparkadvocacy.ca
613-818-6941


Primary Logo

You just read:

FETCO Sounds Alarm: New Legislation Threatens Critical Services

Distribution channels: Politics, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more