Paving work has begun on I-80 near Wagonhound

RAWLINS, Wyo. - Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation have begun work along Interstate 80 near Wagonhound.



Work will take place between mile markers 258 to 268 in the eastbound lanes only.

Work will include mill and overlay, with a high performance wearing course. Some concrete slabs will be replaced in the driving lane as well.

The hot plant for the project is located near the Wagonhound Rest Area. Motorists should anticipate heavy truck traffic in and around the rest area throughout the duration of the project.

Motorists on the interstate should expect possible delays due to single lane shifts through construction zones and lowered speed limits. Steep grades along the road section may slow interstate traffic even further. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for interstate traffic during this project.



All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.