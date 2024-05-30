Tower Crane Market Industry Overview by Size, Share, Revenue, Future Growth with at a CAGR of 4.8% 2028

The tower crane industry is expected to witness a significant growth from the prefabricated construction activities.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outlook of The Market:

Tower cranes are mostly fixed and offer heavy lifting and handling operations on very high heights. These cranes constitute of a vertical mast and an operating jib or arm, along with other components including, a counter jib, an operating cabin, slewing unit, hoist winch, and a hook, which assists in lifting and maneuvering heavy materials and goods efficiently. Tower cranes are mostly widely utilized in the construction of buildings and other structures owing to high demand for material handling and transportation on high elevations.

The global tower crane market size is expected to reach $9.9 billion in 2028 from $6.6 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for 46.4% share of the global tower crane market.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11315

Impact Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is the highest contributor in the tower crane market. China holds majority of the global share in tower cranes production as well as consumption. The China based firm Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. is the largest manufacturer of tower cranes in the region. In addition, despite the pandemic, China witnessed positive sales during 2020, when compared to the declined sales of tower cranes across the globe. This was mainly due to the early response toward the spread of COVID-19 infections and provision of healthcare facilities for the infected patients.

According to the application, the building construction industry is the largest contributor toward the growth in demand for tower cranes. The rapid urbanization and necessity of high-rise buildings, especially, to accommodate the surge in urban population is expected to drive the tower cranes market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the tower crane market mainly due to the halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and ceased construction processes. However, except China, all other countries witnessed a steep decline in demand for tower cranes during 2020.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11315

Players in This Report Are:

The major players operating in the tower crane industry include Action Construction Equipment Ltd., ENG CRANES Srl, JASO Tower Cranes, Liebherr-International AG, Manitowoc Company, Inc., SANY Global, Sarens n.v./s.a., Terex Corporation, WOLFFKRAN International AG, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Segments Based On:

The tower crane market is segmented on the basis of type, lifting capacity, application, and region.

By type, it is classified into self-erecting, luffing jib, hammer head, and flat top.

By lifting capacity, it is categorized into less than 5 ton, 6 to 10 ton, and more than 10 ton.

By application, it is divided into building construction, infrastructure, energy, and others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period, and LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

Request For Customization:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A11315

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.