Commission to fund projects strengthening the fight against corruption in the EU and abroad

Today, the European Commission made €3 million available under the Internal Security Fund (ISF) for projects strengthening the prevention of and fight against corruption. The call for proposals will strengthen actions against corruption and support the anti-corruption work of Member States, candidate countries and other stakeholders. It is open to public institutions, profit and non-profit organisations, and international organisations.

This initiative builds on the work brought forward during the current Commission’s mandate to strengthen the prevention of and fight against corruption. In May 2023, the Commission adopted a package of anti-corruption measures, including a proposal for a Directive on combating corruption and a Communication on the fight against corruption. The proposed rules call for criminalising all forms of corruption including bribery, misappropriation, trading in influence, abuse of power, obstruction of justice, and illicit enrichment. It includes obligations for both individuals and companies, ensuring accountability for all.