Now, more than ever, Web3 business require comprehensive risk management to elevate trust and meet the emerging regulatory requirements of blockchain technologies

Cyberscoope & Ledger Works partner to deliver full life-cycle risk management for Web3



May 30, 2024 at 3:00pm

With this in mind, Cyberscope, Smart Contract Audits, is partnering with Ledger Works (“LWorks”) RiskOps-as-a-Service to provide comprehensive life-cycle risk management capabilities to address the development, launch and operations of Web3 businesses



Cybersocpe, provides leading blockchain security having completed over 1800 Smart Contract Audits protecting over $1B in assets. As one of the leading and recognised audit authorities in the crypto space. Its audits are recognised from launchpads, Coinmarketcap and Coingecko and can earn a badge for your project. The audit service guarantees to build trust and recognition for your project. It will improve your smart contract security and will be the main building block for all your marketing efforts.



LWorks RiskOps-as-a-Service further supports Web3 businesses protection and growth with comprehensive operational risk management unlocking the power of risk management, with our advanced real-time data analytics and financial modeling controls to manage their ongoing financial, regulatory, operations & security risks



LWorks RiskOps-as-a-Service builds on Cyberscope’s services, delivering operational risk management services that combine cyber, operational, and financial risk controls into a unified dashboard with real-time computational models and rules that enable continuous market surveillance for market-wide and protocol-specific risks. Both safeguarding and optimizing Web3 business operations



About Ledger Works

Ledger Works partners with Web3 companies to operationalize next-generation risk management solutions. By leveraging real-time computational rules, continuous execution of deterministic and simulation models, and real-time market surveillance, Ledger Works empowers businesses to turn risk into a competitive advantage. For more information,

Visit: https://www.lworks.io | Contact: press (at) lworks.io

About Cyberscope

Cyberscope is a leading blockchain security firm with the vision of making web3.0 a safer place for investors and developers. It specializes in Smart Contract Audits and has a rich portfolio including projects like Defi Kingdoms, Apeswap, Origin Protocol, and many more. Cyberscope is the go-to firm for many looking to secure their investments and developments. For more information,

Visit: https://www.cyberscope.io/ | Contact: contact (at) cyberscope.io





