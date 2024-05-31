Thalath International Exhibition Organizing Company Presents Second IENA Event

Mahmoud Al-Awadhi, the General Director of Thalath International Exhibition Organizing Company

Global audience to discuss social, economic, and investment issues facing non-profits at International Exhibition for the Non-Profit Sector and Awqaf

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thalath International Exhibition Organizing Company, led by engineer Mr. Mahmoud Al-Awadhi, today announced the immense success of the second annual International Non-Profit Sector Exhibit in partnership with the National Center for Non-Profit Sector Development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The meeting focused on rapid developments in this sector as they apply to achieving Saudi Vision 2030 goals.

The meeting attracted a high-level global audience, which attend to discuss this year’s event theme of “Effective Partnerships… for Sustainable Development Goals.” The global exhibition discusses the non-profit sector from social, economic, and investment perspectives.

The exhibition and its content were presented at a pivotal global moment, defining the issues and benefits of world socialism. The meeting included participation from global organizations including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and various important associations, civil institutions, and private parties.

For three days, more than 75,000 visitors attended the forum, which was held from May 26 - 28, 2024. Mahmoud Al-Awadhi, the General Director of Thalath International Exhibition Organizing Company, stated that “This year’s meeting attracted a substantial audience and quality exhibitors.” Al-Awadhi continued, saying, “During the exhibition, non-profit groups, government agencies and associations were able to sign approximately 40 significant agreements.”

Organizations and participants from the non-profit sector represented 120 diverse fields. In its second successful year, the meeting attracted 85 international organizations, governments, and private individuals from the non-profit space, that participated in the INA International Exhibition.

Saudi Arabi’s Vision 2030 is a roadmap to the Kingdom’s future, prepared under the guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud. It was conceived by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. Vision 2030 leverages the Kingdom’s God-given strengths, including its strategic location, investment power, and centrality in the Arab and Islamic worlds to realize its ambitions and maximizing its potential.

