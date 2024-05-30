Submit Release
Humboldt Botanical Garden Orchids Awarded Medal at London Flower Show

EUREKA, Calif., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Orchids in the Wild – the Beauty of Nature” display at London’s Chelsea Flower Show, featuring species of orchids from Humboldt Botanical Garden, native to Humboldt County, has been awarded a Silver Gilt Award, the second highest award available. The exhibit has drawn thousands of attendees, including King Charles and Queen Camilla of England.

The Orchid Conservation Educational Exhibit raises global awareness for the conservation and protection of natural orchid habitats, which play a vital role in the health of our ecosystems. Inspired by last year’s success of “Finding the Rare Florida Ghost Orchid” at the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show, a world-renowned Orchid Conservation Team of experts was assembled from across the US, including Dr. Benjamin J. Crain of Humboldt Botanical Garden and the Smithsonian’s North American Orchid Conservation Center (NAOCC). In showcasing a variety of native orchids, the team brings together specialists, horticulturists, and the public in celebration and encouraging efforts to protect these precious plants and their habitats.

For more information about the Show and Awards, visit https://www.houseandgarden.co.uk/article/chelsea-flower-show-winners-list-2024

Dr. Benjamin J. Crain, Humboldt Botanical Garden,                
North American Orchid Conservation Center-                        
Smithsonian Institution                                                
benjamincrain@hbgf.org

For more information about Humboldt Botanical Garden, located on Eureka’s College of the Redwoods campus and open seven days a week, visit https://www.hbgf.org.

Photos accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62fe66ec-ff03-4914-9f6f-34137da17377

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0490b045-4ebe-4391-80ab-04ec4651a332


Primary Logo

King Charles Views Humboldt Botanical Garden entry at Chelsea Flower Show

King Charles of the United Kingdom views the “Orchids of the Wild – the Beauty of Nature” display at London’s Chelsea Flower Show.
Humboldt Botanical Garden Entry Wins Silver Gilt Award at Chelsea Flower Show

“Orchids of the Wild – the Beauty of Nature” featuring orchids from Humboldt Botanical Garden received the Silver Gilt Award at London’s Chelsea Flower Show

