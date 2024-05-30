UNDP project analyst: Blue Economy and SDG Financing

Location: Suva, Fiji

Job Type: 1-year full time contract

Deadline for Application: 5 June 2024

Job description

The UNDP Fiji MCO Blue Economy and SDG Financing Portfolio supports sustainable development across a wide range of areas, including the blue economy, which refers to the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of marine and coastal ecosystems.

The UNDP blue economy portfolio includes the following components:

Sustainable Fisheries Management:

Projects aimed at promoting sustainable practices in fisheries to ensure the long-term viability of fish stocks and reduce overfishing.

Marine Conservation and Biodiversity:

Efforts to protect and restore marine ecosystems, such as coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrasses, which are critical for biodiversity and the livelihoods of coastal communities.

Climate Change Adaptation and Resilience:

Programs focused on helping coastal communities adapt to climate change impacts like rising sea levels, increased storm intensity, and ocean acidification.

Maritime Governance and Policy:

Support for the development of policies, laws, and frameworks that encourage sustainable practices in maritime industries.

Sustainable Tourism:

Projects aimed at promoting eco-friendly tourism practices that benefit local communities while minimizing environmental impacts.

Renewable Ocean Energy:

Support for the development and implementation of renewable energy technologies like wave, tidal, and offshore wind to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Waste Management and Pollution Reduction:

Initiatives to combat marine pollution, such as reducing plastic waste and improving waste management practices.

Capacity Building and Education:

Programs designed to build local capacity, foster innovation, and raise awareness about the importance of a sustainable blue economy.

Required Skills and Experience:

Education:

Advanced university degree (master’s degree or equivalent) in Business Administration, Public Administration, Economics, Political Sciences, Social Sciences, or related field is required.

A first-level university degree (bachelor’s degree) in combination with an additional two years of qualifying experience will be given due consideration in lieu of the advanced university degree.

Experience:

Minimum 2 years (with master’s degree) or 4 years (with bachelor’s degree) of relevant experience at the national or international level in providing management advisory services, and/or hands-on experience in design, monitoring and evaluation of development projects.

Experience in the use of computers, office software packages (MS Word, Excel, etc.) and web-based management systems, and advanced knowledge of spreadsheet and database packages.

Knowledge and experience in relevant thematic area

Good networking abilities and partnership development

Experience in project cycle management in the public or private sector or international organizations.

Experience in managing data, documents, correspondence and reports information and workflow.

Knowledge of International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) and/or International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) is desirable.

Knowledge of another UN language is desirable.

Required Languages:

Fluency in written and spoken English and Fijian and/or Fiji Hindi is required.

UNDP, 28 May 2024. More information.

