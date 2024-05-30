Submit Release
Does climate change increase the risk of marine toxins? Insights from changing seawater conditions

Marine toxins produced by marine organisms threaten human health and impose a heavy public health burden on coastal countries. Lately, there has been an emergence of marine toxins in regions that were previously unaffected, and it is believed that climate change may be a significant factor. This paper systematically summarizes the impact of climate change on the risk of marine toxins in terms of changes in seawater conditions. From our findings, climate change can cause ocean warming, acidification, stratification, and sea-level rise. These climatic events can alter the surface temperature, salinity, pH, and nutrient conditions of seawater, which may promote the growth of various algae and bacteria, facilitating the production of marine toxins. On the other hand, climate change may expand the living ranges of marine organisms (such as algae, bacteria, and fish), thereby exacerbating the production and spread of marine toxins. In addition, the sources, distribution, and toxicity of ciguatoxin, tetrodotoxin, cyclic imines, and microcystin were described to improve public awareness of these emerging marine toxins. Looking ahead, developing interdisciplinary cooperation, strengthening monitoring of emerging marine toxins, and exploring more novel approaches are essential to better address the risks of marine toxins posed by climate change. Altogether, the interrelationships between climate, marine ecology, and marine toxins were analyzed in this study, providing a theoretical basis for preventing and managing future health risks from marine toxins.

Meng R., Du X., Ge K., Wu C., Zhang Z., Liang X., Yang J. & Zhang H., in press. Does climate change increase the risk of marine toxins? Insights from changing seawater conditions. Archives of Toxicology. Article.

