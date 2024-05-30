Berlin Packaging “Cleans Up” at Packaging Competitions this Spring with a Collective 17 Awards

Company takes home seven medals at the Craft Spirits Packaging Awards and ten medals at the NACD Awards

CHICAGO, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, “cleaned up” at packaging competitions this spring with a collective 17 awards - seven medals from the 2023 Craft Spirits Packaging Awards, and 10 from the 2024 National Association of Container Distributors (NACD) Packaging Awards.



Presented by the American Craft Spirits Association and CRAFT SPIRITS magazine and sponsored by the Glass Packaging Institute, the annual Craft Spirits Packaging Awards competition is now in its fourth year and celebrates excellence and creativity in the design of craft spirits labels and packaging. This year's winners were drawn from 110 entries from 81 companies. Of the seven awards, Berlin Packaging was honored with two prestigious gold medals.

The NACD Awards celebrate the most innovative packaging solutions released during the previous year. Including these latest victories, Berlin Packaging has now amassed over 130 NACD awards. Winning one Gold, four Silver, and four Bronze awards, as well as the People’s Choice Award, Berlin Packaging demonstrated innovation and excellence in seven categories, including: Beverage Spirits, Cosmetics, Personal Care, Household Products, Best Use of Custom Packaging, Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical, and Automotive, Chemical, and General Industrial.

These accolades highlight Berlin Packaging's commitment to world-class innovation, with numerous awards attributed to the company's innovation and design division, Studio One Eleven®. With eight locations across three continents, the Studio offers branding strategy, package development, and sustainability consulting services and waives its fees in exchange for packaging supply opportunities.

“Studio One Eleven’s world-class suite of services is one of the many things that makes Berlin Packaging unique. I’m grateful for the recognition that our incredibly talented team and their outstanding work has received,” said Scott Jost, Berlin’s Chief Innovation Officer.

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually, along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing and logistics services, and sustainability solutions for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers.

